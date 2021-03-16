Gail's earnings prospects improve further on rising oil and gas prices

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As natural gas demand remains strong , Gail Ltd's prospects continue to improve further. The stock has not only risen almost 69% since the start of November, it is also trading near its 52-week highs seen last week. The valuations are attractive and fundamentals are improving, say analysts.

“Higher oil/stable spot LNG price of $6-7/mmbtu (million British thermal units) is to improve the competitiveness of GAIL’s US LNG contracts: adds Bora, who expects the same to drive strong earnings at 29% annually over FY21-FY23."

The placement of higher-priced take or pay US liquefied natural gas remained a key concern of the Street earlier as natural gas prices continued to correct. The bounce back in gas prices now are providing respite and also improving growth outlook. The placement of imported gas contracts in India will also get a boost with the starting of certain gas-based fertiliser plants.

After a revival in transmission volume to 110 mmscmd (million metric standard cubic meter per day) in Q3 from lows of close to 90 mmscmd during lockdowns, analysts expect a further gain. “We expect to further volumes to increase by 12mmscmd from five fertilizer plants, namely Matix, Ramagundam, Gorakhpur, Barauni and Sindhri" say analysts at Elara Securities India (Pvt) Ltd.. Moreover, demand from fertilizer plants will remove an overhang on the natural gas (NG) trading segment.

Notably, the start of new pipelines in east India can drive sustainable growth for gas transmission/marketing volume.

Gail's petrochemical plant is already running at full utilisation (106% in Q3FY21). Rebound in petchem realisations thereby further bodes well for overall growth in business and earnings.

What’s more, the proposal to bring natural gas under the ambit of the Goods and Service Tax regime bodes well for further demand growth of gas.

Gail's valuation of 6.5 times its FY23 enterprise value /EBITDA remains at a discount to the long-term average of 9 times the stock has traded at. Further, It offers a healthy dividend yield of about 5%.

