GAIL’s performance to get a boost from higher gas prices

Analysts at Reliance Securities Ltd said GAIL’s US LNG non-contracted (back-to-back) volume would earn a higher trading margin and could see a continuation of margin uptick in the scenario of higher crude prices, higher spot LNG prices and stable US Henry Hub gas prices. However, analysts expect GAIL’s gas transmission volume to see some impact in Q1FY22 due to lower gas consumption by city gas distributors, power utilities and refineries. Gas trading segment may mitigate some of the impact.