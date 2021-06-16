Gail’s petchem biz shines in Q4; higher crude to support shares

The company’s petchem business has emerged as a star performer in the March quarter. On a standalone basis, earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) of the petchem segment jumped as much as 40% vis-à-vis the December quarter to ₹609 crore. This is at a time when petchem sales volume increased just 1% sequentially. The performance was helped by price realizations, which was 13% more than the December quarter. Some analysts expect petchem volumes to be adversely impacted in the June quarter, given the restrictions in place to contain the covid-19 pandemic. Even so, if crude prices stay firm, the profitability of the segment may be strong.