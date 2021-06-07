India’s central bank is close to running out of options to control the damage to the economy from the pandemic, and it now needs the government’s help. In fact, even for the optimum impact of all the measures that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has taken so far, a fiscal response is necessary, even critical in some ways.

In the latest policy, governor Shaktikanta Das gave targeted support to those services that were hit the hardest by the pandemic’s two waves, has committed to keeping policy focused on growth and even expressed a willingness to foot the bill of the government’s expenses through larger bond purchases without flinching. But from here on, analysts believe RBI can only give incremental benefits. “Given the nature and scale of the pandemic, we believe fiscal measures to directly address the stress are required, and we expect the government to undertake further support schemes in the coming weeks," analysts at Barclays wrote in a note.

It is not hard to see the need for fiscal measures. Monetary measures are confined to alleviating stress through easy and cheap credit, but these are not effective if firms are deleveraging. Further, with uncertainty over demand, firms are unlikely to borrow to invest in the coming months too. As such, economists and, now, even RBI has pruned the economic growth forecast, given that recovery has hit the hurdle of a second wave. Most importantly, the efficacy of RBI’s measures is hostage to the government’s vaccination policy. Indeed, Das has tied the prospects of the recovery to how fast Indians get inoculated. That brings us to RBI’s expectations on the recovery. Das has taken comfort from the fact that the rural economy may get relief from a normal monsoon. However, economists are far from convinced. Abheek Barua, chief economist at HDFC Bank, warns that India’s villages will get scarred badly from the second wave. “The situation in rural centres is dire, and the health scare is far worse there. We cannot rely on a good monsoon alone to revive the rural economy," he said. Barua also believes that the government needs to deftly manage the supply side of food as a high infection rate impacts farm labour and, therefore, output.

Yet another area where RBI has less influence is sentiment. Granted, the availability of cheap credit and liquidity is enough incentive for firms to keep up the activity level. That said, when it comes to consumer sentiment, RBI can do little since it has less influence on wages and employment. Its own survey shows that consumer sentiment is at an all-time low. “This has a bearing on consumer behaviour and therefore demand," Barua said.

Soumya Kanti Ghosh, chief economist at State Bank of India, recommends cutting taxes on fuel or giving tax waivers for stressed entities. This would not only help reinvigorate the economy but also blunt the rise in inflation somewhat. After all, fuel has been a key driver of inflation, and it is also the most easily passed through to other parts of the economy. What’s more, is that the monetary policy committee (MPC) has asked the government to consider cutting taxes. “Excise duties, cess and taxes imposed by the Centre and states need to be adjusted in a coordinated manner to contain input cost pressures emanating from petrol and diesel prices," the statement said.

It is clear that the government should address not only growth issues but also increasingly uncomfortable inflation, although the latter is more prone to global commodity price gyrations. It has an eager banker in RBI willing to fund through government bond purchases. The cost of borrowing for the government has remained steady despite covid and the inflation scare of late. That speaks volumes about RBI’s commitment to give the government easy finance.

Economists believe fiscal measures need not be big-bang but incremental. Extended support to small business, a cut in taxes on select commodities such as fuel, and even support to states in boosting health infrastructure would go a long way in securing a decent recovery. Of course, faster vaccination is the need of the hour. In the absence of this, achieving even the pruned 9.5% growth in FY22 would be challenging. Das’s penchant for boosting the morale of Indians through quotes of Mahatma Gandhi and a smattering of Greek philosophers is well-appreciated. But concrete action on all fronts will ensure these borrowed sayings do not remain as cold comforts. Das evoked the Greek Stoic philosopher Epictetus’ saying: “the greater the difficulty, the more glory in surmounting it." The philosopher also said, “neither should a ship rely on one small anchor nor should life rest on a single hope." India’s economy cannot rely just on easy credit.

