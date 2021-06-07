RBI needs a fiscal response from the government to aid its efforts

It is not hard to see the need for fiscal measures. Monetary measures are confined to alleviating stress through easy and cheap credit, but these are not effective if firms are deleveraging. Further, with uncertainty over demand, firms are unlikely to borrow to invest in the coming months too. As such, economists and, now, even RBI has pruned the economic growth forecast, given that recovery has hit the hurdle of a second wave. Most importantly, the efficacy of RBI’s measures is hostage to the government’s vaccination policy. Indeed, Das has tied the prospects of the recovery to how fast Indians get inoculated. That brings us to RBI’s expectations on the recovery. Das has taken comfort from the fact that the rural economy may get relief from a normal monsoon. However, economists are far from convinced. Abheek Barua, chief economist at HDFC Bank, warns that India’s villages will get scarred badly from the second wave. “The situation in rural centres is dire, and the health scare is far worse there. We cannot rely on a good monsoon alone to revive the rural economy," he said. Barua also believes that the government needs to deftly manage the supply side of food as a high infection rate impacts farm labour and, therefore, output.