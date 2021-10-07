Gas price hikes keep margin prospects intact for Gujarat Gas

The surge in spot gas prices has been weighing on city gas distributors such as Gujarat Gas owing to the impact on profitability. Spot LNG (liquefied natural gas) prices have seen a steep rise fuelled by high demand and shortages in Europe and other regions. Spot LNG prices had even crossed the $30 per mmBtu (metric million British thermal units) mark, a significant rise from $2 per mmBtu in May last year.