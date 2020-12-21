GCPL’s investors are awaiting a decent recovery in earnings

Last week, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) met analysts to give an update on its India business. The company’s CEO, India and Saarc, Sunil Kataria highlighted category trends post covid-19.

Since the pandemic began, there has been a substantial improvement in handwash penetration in the country. Handwash penetration has increased to 34% from 19% in the past 8-9 months, GCPL said. If it weren’t for covid-19, this growth would have taken a few years.

These trends augur well for GCPL’s handwash business, especially as most of the recent penetration gains are expected to be retained. Further, GCPL’s soaps business, which has accounted for about 33% of domestic sales in FY20, is expected to perform well too. Around 40% of its India revenues come from the household insecticides business.

At last week’s meeting, the company told analysts that it expects high single-digit to low double-digit growth in the household insecticides category on a normalized basis. The hair colours business is bouncing back, GCPL said. The covid-19 outbreak had hurt the segment because of the discretionary nature of the product.

Investors would now focus on how these developments would reflect in the quarterly numbers when results are announced. As such, investors would want to see a decent and consistent earnings growth recovery.

“While there is some momentum in soaps, the structural topline growth outlook remains hazy in other parts of the domestic business," said analysts from Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. “The entire domestic portfolio has been reporting single-digit or declining growth in the past four years. While the international business was not part of the discussion in the analyst meet, momentum in this business, which constitutes about 45% of sales, has been weak."

Shares of GCPL are about 8% away from its pre-covid highs seen in January on NSE. At present, they trade at about 38 times estimated earnings for financial year 2022, based on Bloomberg data. True, valuations are relatively cheaper versus some other consumer stocks. Larger peer, Hindustan Unilever Ltd trades at almost 56 times estimated earnings for FY22. The same measure for Dabur India Ltd and Marico Ltd is 46 times and 40 times, respectively. However, lower valuations itself may not be enough for GCPL investors. “A sustained turnaround in Africa on both revenue and margin would be an important catalyst for stock performance, in our view, as long as other drivers (India, Indonesia) stay intact," said analysts from JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd in GCPL’s September quarter review report.

