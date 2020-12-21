GCPL’s investors are awaiting a decent recovery in earnings

Shares of GCPL are about 8% away from its pre-covid highs seen in January on NSE. At present, they trade at about 38 times estimated earnings for financial year 2022, based on Bloomberg data. True, valuations are relatively cheaper versus some other consumer stocks. Larger peer, Hindustan Unilever Ltd trades at almost 56 times estimated earnings for FY22. The same measure for Dabur India Ltd and Marico Ltd is 46 times and 40 times, respectively. However, lower valuations itself may not be enough for GCPL investors. “A sustained turnaround in Africa on both revenue and margin would be an important catalyst for stock performance, in our view, as long as other drivers (India, Indonesia) stay intact," said analysts from JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd in GCPL’s September quarter review report.