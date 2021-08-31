GCPL stock appears to factor optimism adequately for now

There are some comforting factors. Analysts from Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said in a report on 30 August, “After nearly a decade of ROCEs in the mid-teens, ROCE is likely to surpass 20% in FY22." ROCE is return on capital employed. The broker said improvement in ROCE would be led by “a) the recent revival in domestic topline growth, b) an increase in the share of the higher margin, higher ROCE domestic business (57% of consolidated sales in FY21 versus 55% in FY20), c) the moratorium on big-ticket acquisitions, d) the better utilization of capacity, and e) debt reduction".

