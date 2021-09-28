The Indonesia business of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) is gradually recovering from the aftermath of covid-19, albeit at a slower pace than the India business. The Indonesia business, which contributes around 16% to GCPL’s overall revenues, has been a laggard compared to India and Africa.

At a recently held analyst conference call, the GCPL management said the home insecticides vertical has seen steady performance, leading to market share gains. The home insecticides vertical is the largest category for GCPL Indonesia and contributes around 35% to its sales. The management aims to drive growth in this segment through democratization and premiumization. Growth in its hygiene portfolio, which accounts for 10% of GCPL Indonesia’s sales, is likely to be driven by new product offerings and category extensions.

Investors should note that GCPL’s Indonesia business grew 4% in FY21, largely driven by the hygiene portfolio.

View Full Image Beating the blues

Going ahead, the management is confident of achieving sustainable and profitable double-digit sales growth in Indonesia for the medium term. Despite cost inflation, the management expects to maintain its Indonesia profitability through gradual price increases.

“Our sense is that new product development continues to remain a very important piece for Indonesia as far as FMCG is concerned, as it is for any other geography for that matter. GCPL’s Indonesia revenue was held in reasonably good stead in recent times due to the impetus provided by new hygiene products," analysts at JM Financial Institutional Equities said in a report on 27 September.

While the management’s robust outlook is positive, several domestic brokerage firms have not revised GCPL’s FY22-23 earnings estimates just yet. Some of them said a gradual revival of the Indonesia business is priced into their earnings forecast.

“Our earnings estimates are unchanged; modelling revenue/Ebitda/PAT CAGR of 11%/15%/14% over FY21-23E," analysts at ICICI Securities Ltd said in a report on 27 September. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. CAGR is compounded annual growth rate.

Meanwhile, the GCPL stock has seen a steep rally of around 50% following Sudhir Sitapati’s appointment as managing director and CEO in May, effective 18 October. So far in 2021, the stock has beaten the broader Nifty100. Analysts said earnings upgrade will now depend on the CEO’s execution and sales performance in India business as well as recovery in global businesses.

Furthermore, the stock is trading at a one-year forward price-to-earnings multiple of around 49 times, which caps a steep upside for the near term, analysts said.

