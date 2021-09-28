GCPL upbeat on Indonesia biz but that doesn’t drive earnings upgrade

At a recently held analyst conference call, the GCPL management said the home insecticides vertical has seen steady performance, leading to market share gains. The home insecticides vertical is the largest category for GCPL Indonesia and contributes around 35% to its sales. The management aims to drive growth in this segment through democratization and premiumization. Growth in its hygiene portfolio, which accounts for 10% of GCPL Indonesia’s sales, is likely to be driven by new product offerings and category extensions.

