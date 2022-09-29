Africa business a worry for GCPL investors1 min read . Updated: 30 Sep 2022, 12:44 AM IST
The number of stock keeping units have been cut down by half in Kenya and this would enable cost optimization
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) shed light on its business strategy in the key Godrej Africa, US, and Middle East (GAUM) segment in a call with the analysts on Wednesday. A troubling factor relating to this business has been its margin performance. In the June quarter (Q1FY23), GAUM’s revenue contributed 25% to GCPL’s consolidated operating revenue. However, the segment formed a mere 5% of overall earnings before interest and tax (Ebit).