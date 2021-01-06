GCPL’s Q3 update satisfactory, but momentum needs to sustain

Shares of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) fell about 2% on Wednesday. The company released its pre-results December quarter update on Tuesday after market hours. Overall, on a consolidated basis, GCPL expects close to low double-digit sales growth. While this is not bad, it’s not fabulous either.

In a report on 5 January, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd’s analysts said, “Although close to double-digit topline performance in 3QFY21 is encouraging, it is on a soft base of 2% sales growth in 3QFY20." The analysts added, “We need to watch out for management commentary to determine the sustainability of its performance."

Also Read | The race to take fashion retail online

In the India business, for the December quarter, GCPL expects close to low double-digit sales growth, driven by higher than mid-single digit volume growth. Here, the soaps segment is expected to deliver strong mid-teen growth. The hair colours segment that was hurt owing to its discretionary nature in the initial phases of the covid-19 pandemic is now recovering well.

The segment is expected to deliver mid-teen growth for the December quarter. In the September quarter, hair colours sales had declined by 5%. Further, GCPL’s household insecticides segment is expected to deliver close to high single-digit growth for the December quarter; September quarter growth was at 4%.

Note that GCPL’s India business accounts for about 55% of its consolidated revenues. The international business contributes the remaining revenues. On the international business front, GCPL’s expects a very marginal decline in constant currency sales in Indonesia. “In Godrej Africa, USA and Middle East, growth momentum continued across most of our key countries of operations. We expect to deliver high teen constant currency sales growth," said the company. Further, sales growth in Latin America is expected to remain strong in constant currency terms.

Commenting on GCPL’s pre-quarter update, Dolat Capital Market Pvt. Ltd said, “We believe that the household insecticides business has witnessed competitive pressure post reopening of the market. Hence, we expect margins to remain flat year-on-year."

Meanwhile, shares of GCPL are around 2% lower versus its pre-covid highs seen in January 2020. “Given the uncertain outlook and inferior RoCE versus peers, valuations at 40 times December 2022 estimated earnings per share appears fair," said Motilal Oswal analysts. RoCE is short for return on capital employed. In general, a sustained turnaround in Africa on both revenue and margin would be helpful in improving sentiments for the stock.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via