GCPL’s Q3 update satisfactory, but momentum needs to sustain

Note that GCPL’s India business accounts for about 55% of its consolidated revenues. The international business contributes the remaining revenues. On the international business front, GCPL’s expects a very marginal decline in constant currency sales in Indonesia. “In Godrej Africa, USA and Middle East, growth momentum continued across most of our key countries of operations. We expect to deliver high teen constant currency sales growth," said the company. Further, sales growth in Latin America is expected to remain strong in constant currency terms.