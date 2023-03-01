GDP - looking beyond headline
Much of the growth moderation in Q3 is attributed to an adverse base effect as real GDP grew at 5.2% y-o-y in Q3FY22.
Real gross domestic product (GDP) growth expectedly slowed to 4.4% year-on -year (y-o-y) in the December quarter (Q3FY23), marking the slowest pace of expansion in FY23 so far. Much of the growth moderation in Q3 is attributed to an adverse base effect as real GDP grew at 5.2% y-o-y in Q3FY22. But even stripping the base effect, GDP growth edged lower to 3.5% quarter-on-quarter, clocking the lowest growth for the December quarter in the past three years.
