Real gross domestic product (GDP) growth expectedly slowed to 4.4% year-on -year (y-o-y) in the December quarter (Q3FY23), marking the slowest pace of expansion in FY23 so far. Much of the growth moderation in Q3 is attributed to an adverse base effect as real GDP grew at 5.2% y-o-y in Q3FY22. But even stripping the base effect, GDP growth edged lower to 3.5% quarter-on-quarter, clocking the lowest growth for the December quarter in the past three years.

The growth slowdown is largely broad-based and a decline in some of the major components of GDP raises questions on resilience of domestic demand. The sharp slowdown in private consumption expenditure to a two-year low suggests a softening in household spending demand amid inflationary pressures as post-covid pent up demand starts to fade. A moderation in investment (gross fixed capital formation) growth despite a favourable base raises concerns over nascent recovery in capex cycle amid rising cost of capital, fading domestic consumption and weakening exports.

On the sectoral side, a benign industrial growth print was largely expected. However, a sharp moderation in the services sector growth is surprising. This is especially at a time when bank credit to the sector is growing in double digits, PMI services is comfortably above 50 and services export growth is robust.

Turning to the annual data, the government’s second advance estimates peg FY23 GDP growth at 7% y-o-y, unchanged from the first advance estimates released in January. However, even here the details throw some surprises. The growth composition has changed with all components of GDP being revised lower. The offset to this is coming from a sharp downward revision in imports, which has helped overall growth hold steady. Note that imports are a drag on GDP and a decline in the former aids the latter.

To achieve a full year growth of 7%, the implied GDP growth for Q4 needs to clock a faster pace of 5.1% y-o-y. This pace of expansion is not only significantly higher than the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Q4 projection of 4.2% y-o-y but also has many challenges. Global headwinds are likely to remain a drag on domestic growth through the trade and financial flows channels. Further, monetary tightening by major central banks has yet to reach a pivot, with markets expecting more rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve, Bank of England and European Central Bank.

To be sure, even as global economic and financial conditions remained a drag, domestic demand was considered strong enough to drive India growth story. However, that engine appears to be losing steam as high CPI inflation impedes real incomes and spending power. This along with transmission of RBI’s 250 bps of rate hikes delivered so far on aggregate demand will further weigh on growth dynamics in Q4 and FY24. Further, a potential fresh risk in form of El Niño clouds outlook for agricultural output.

“We believe India’s growth cycle has peaked, and a combination of weaker global growth and tight domestic and global financial conditions could further impair the growth drivers viz exports, investment and discretionary consumption," said Nomura economists in a report dated 1 March.

Against this backdrop, the fiscal focus both in terms of the quantum and mix of government spending will be crucial in adding to the economy’s resilience.

The FY24 Union budget has penned in a fine balance between attaining growth priorities and adhering to fiscal commitments but the execution will be put to test especially in a high inflation-low growth world.