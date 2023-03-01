GDP - looking beyond headline

To achieve a full year growth of 7%, the implied GDP growth for Q4 needs to clock a faster pace of 5.1% y-o-y. This pace of expansion is not only significantly higher than the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Q4 projection of 4.2% y-o-y but also has many challenges. Global headwinds are likely to remain a drag on domestic growth through the trade and financial flows channels. Further, monetary tightening by major central banks has yet to reach a pivot, with markets expecting more rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve, Bank of England and European Central Bank.