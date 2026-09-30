Great Eastern Shipping Co. (GE Shipping) is benefiting from the sharp rise in shipping freight rates amid disruptions in global trade flows following the Russia-Ukraine war and the West Asia war. With only about 25-26% of the company’s tonnage operating under time charters currently, it has a vast presence in the spot market, thus benefitting from the surge in freight rates.
GE Shipping rides high freight rates, builds cash for the next cycle
SummaryGE Shipping is benefitting from elevated freight rates and limited time-charter exposure, while its ₹8,000 crore cash reserve gives it room to make counter-cyclical fleet acquisitions when the cycle turns.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More