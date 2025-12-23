GE Vernova gets a leg up from Adani order, but valuations are already pricey
Summary
Continued order inflow across domestic and export markets, including another HVDC order, is a trigger for the GE Vernova stock going ahead
GE Vernova T&D India Ltd’s shares have risen about 8% after it announced a big-ticket order award from Adani Energy Solutions Ltd on Friday.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story