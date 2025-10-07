Domestic, overseas order hopes amp up GE Vernova T&D rally
In a recent interaction with Emkay Global Financial Services, GE Vernova's management said the domestic market is seeing some softness in order inflow, but it is likely to pick up from the current quarter ending December, given the strong pipeline, as per analysts at Emkay
Shares of GE Vernova T&D India are on a high-voltage run, outpacing rivals and touching four new peaks over the past three weeks on optimism over stronger order inflows in the domestic business and gains in the overseas markets. On Monday, the stock had hit a new 52-week high at ₹3,204.90, though it fell 3.4% on Tuesday from that level. The power transmission and distribution (T&D) network equipment manufacturer is seeing strong demand with a notable increase in renewable energy capacity addition.