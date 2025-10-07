Against this, the Ebitda margin for Siemens Energy, carved out of Siemens Ltd in April, and Hitachi Energy were at 19% and 11%, respectively, weighed down by factors including an adverse product mix and higher other costs. GE Vernova also recorded a notably higher year-on-year revenue growth of 39% during the quarter, as against 20% and 15% by Siemens Energy and Hitachi, respectively. However, in terms of growth in new orders, the picture was different. While GE Vernova’s growth in order inflows was strong at 57%, it was lower than 94% and 3.6x growth for the other two, which were aided by some big-ticket orders.