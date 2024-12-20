Markets
With multifold gains, is GE Vernova T&D stock running ahead of its earnings?
Summary
- While GE Vernova T&D remains vulnerable to risk of raw material prices volatility, investors need to be watchful of fresh orders' momentum
The stock of power transmission and distribution company GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is on fire. Soaring to a new 52-week high of ₹2,180 on Friday, the calendar year-to-date returns are now at a massive 330%.
