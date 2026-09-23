GE Vernova’s order book faces a revenue conversion test

For GE Vernova T&D India, the problem is no longer a lack of orders. It is how quickly those orders can turn into revenue.
For GE Vernova T&D India, the problem is no longer a lack of orders. It is how quickly those orders can turn into revenue.
The recently won Barmer–South Kalamb HVDC-LCC project underscores the gap between the two. PL Capital estimates the project at around ₹12,500 crore, taking GE Vernova’s order backlog to ₹33,430 crore, nearly five times the revenue for fiscal year 2026 (FY26).
The recently won Barmer–South Kalamb HVDC-LCC project underscores the gap between the two. PL Capital estimates the project at around ₹12,500 crore, taking GE Vernova’s order backlog to ₹33,430 crore, nearly five times the revenue for fiscal year 2026 (FY26).
Management expects the Barmer project to take about 4.5 years to execute, with only 10-15% of the work coming through in the first two years. GE Vernova’s scope includes the two HVDC converter stations, while civil work is excluded. That makes execution of the existing backlog the more immediate earnings driver.
“Project execution capabilities remain well placed with the existing manufacturing capacity together with about ₹1,000 crore of capex while further investments will be linked to future project requirements,” said PL’s analysts after interacting with GE’s management recently. Transformer lead times typically stretch to about two years, making timely capacity expansion critical to execution.
At the end of Q1FY27, GE’s order backlog stood at ₹20,930 crore, while quarterly revenue rose 38% year-on-year to ₹1,840 crore. PL Capital expects FY27 revenue to rise to ₹8,239 crore from ₹6,206 crore in FY26, which grew 44.6% year-on-year.
Management continues to guide for Ebitda margins in the mid-20s in FY27, against 27.1% in FY26. Higher volumes, better execution and operating leverage could support margins. However, a new risk is emerging on the other side: rising transformer manufacturing capacity across the industry could put pressure on prices. Management expects some normalization, although its higher exposure to high-kV products—where capacity additions are more selective—could offer some relief.
Order visibility
The other question is what comes after the backlog. Q1FY27 order intake fell to ₹1,140 crore from ₹1,620 crore a year earlier. The next major domestic HVDC opportunity, Lakadia-II–Alephata, is still some way off, with the tender expected around Q4FY27 and finalization around Q3FY28.
Exports offer little immediate relief. A ₹3,000 crore export project remains on hold. Management expects the existing export business to grow 10-15% annually, but does not expect another large export order over the next six months.
So, over the next 12–18 months, the Barmer project will be central to earnings visibility. Investors will need to watch the pace of backlog execution, fresh order inflows and whether margins can remain in the mid-20s. At 70 times estimated FY27 earnings, the stock leaves little room for execution to disappoint.