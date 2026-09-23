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GE Vernova’s order book faces a revenue conversion test

Shubham Dilawari
2 min read23 Sep 2026, 01:12 PM IST
Q1FY27 order intake fell to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,140 crore from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,620 crore a year earlier, making future order wins an important watchpoint.
Q1FY27 order intake fell to ₹1,140 crore from ₹1,620 crore a year earlier, making future order wins an important watchpoint.(Pixabay)
Summary

The Barmer HVDC project has lifted GE Vernova T&D India’s backlog to nearly five times FY26 revenue, but slow execution and a softer order pipeline put the focus on revenue conversion and margins.

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For GE Vernova T&D India, the problem is no longer a lack of orders. It is how quickly those orders can turn into revenue.

For GE Vernova T&D India, the problem is no longer a lack of orders. It is how quickly those orders can turn into revenue.

The recently won Barmer–South Kalamb HVDC-LCC project underscores the gap between the two. PL Capital estimates the project at around 12,500 crore, taking GE Vernova’s order backlog to 33,430 crore, nearly five times the revenue for fiscal year 2026 (FY26).

The recently won Barmer–South Kalamb HVDC-LCC project underscores the gap between the two. PL Capital estimates the project at around 12,500 crore, taking GE Vernova’s order backlog to 33,430 crore, nearly five times the revenue for fiscal year 2026 (FY26).

Management expects the Barmer project to take about 4.5 years to execute, with only 10-15% of the work coming through in the first two years. GE Vernova’s scope includes the two HVDC converter stations, while civil work is excluded. That makes execution of the existing backlog the more immediate earnings driver.

“Project execution capabilities remain well placed with the existing manufacturing capacity together with about 1,000 crore of capex while further investments will be linked to future project requirements,” said PL’s analysts after interacting with GE’s management recently. Transformer lead times typically stretch to about two years, making timely capacity expansion critical to execution.

At the end of Q1FY27, GE’s order backlog stood at 20,930 crore, while quarterly revenue rose 38% year-on-year to 1,840 crore. PL Capital expects FY27 revenue to rise to 8,239 crore from 6,206 crore in FY26, which grew 44.6% year-on-year.

Also Read | BEML’s mega bullet train order puts execution in spotlight

Management continues to guide for Ebitda margins in the mid-20s in FY27, against 27.1% in FY26. Higher volumes, better execution and operating leverage could support margins. However, a new risk is emerging on the other side: rising transformer manufacturing capacity across the industry could put pressure on prices. Management expects some normalization, although its higher exposure to high-kV products—where capacity additions are more selective—could offer some relief.

Order visibility

The other question is what comes after the backlog. Q1FY27 order intake fell to 1,140 crore from 1,620 crore a year earlier. The next major domestic HVDC opportunity, Lakadia-II–Alephata, is still some way off, with the tender expected around Q4FY27 and finalization around Q3FY28.

Exports offer little immediate relief. A 3,000 crore export project remains on hold. Management expects the existing export business to grow 10-15% annually, but does not expect another large export order over the next six months.

So, over the next 12–18 months, the Barmer project will be central to earnings visibility. Investors will need to watch the pace of backlog execution, fresh order inflows and whether margins can remain in the mid-20s. At 70 times estimated FY27 earnings, the stock leaves little room for execution to disappoint.

Also Read | Adani Total Gas: Why investor preference for the stock is intriguing
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Meet the Author

Shubham Dilawari

Shubham Dilawari is an equity research professional and financial journalist currently associated wiRead more

th Mint, where he covers markets, companies, and sector trends. He has over two years of combined experience in equity research and financial journalism, which helps him bring practical, real-world insights into his writing.<br><br>He focuses on understanding how businesses work, tracking management commentary, and identifying long-term growth drivers across sectors. His background in stock research and financial analysis allows him to break down earnings, business strategies, and market trends in a clear and easy-to-understand manner.<br><br>Shubham has cleared CFA Level I and holds the NISM Research Analyst certification, reflecting his strong foundation in financial concepts and research practices.<br><br>He believes in keeping financial journalism simple, clear, and useful for readers. His aim is to explain complex financial topics in a way that helps investors and readers make better-informed decisions. He focuses on accuracy, clarity, and relevance in his work.<br><br>Based in India, he closely follows market developments and stays actively engaged with the investing ecosystem.

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Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketGE Vernova’s order book faces a revenue conversion test

GE Vernova’s order book faces a revenue conversion test

Shubham Dilawari
2 min read23 Sep 2026, 01:12 PM IST
Q1FY27 order intake fell to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,140 crore from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,620 crore a year earlier, making future order wins an important watchpoint.
Q1FY27 order intake fell to ₹1,140 crore from ₹1,620 crore a year earlier, making future order wins an important watchpoint.(Pixabay)
Summary

The Barmer HVDC project has lifted GE Vernova T&D India’s backlog to nearly five times FY26 revenue, but slow execution and a softer order pipeline put the focus on revenue conversion and margins.

Gift this article

For GE Vernova T&D India, the problem is no longer a lack of orders. It is how quickly those orders can turn into revenue.

For GE Vernova T&D India, the problem is no longer a lack of orders. It is how quickly those orders can turn into revenue.

The recently won Barmer–South Kalamb HVDC-LCC project underscores the gap between the two. PL Capital estimates the project at around 12,500 crore, taking GE Vernova’s order backlog to 33,430 crore, nearly five times the revenue for fiscal year 2026 (FY26).

The recently won Barmer–South Kalamb HVDC-LCC project underscores the gap between the two. PL Capital estimates the project at around 12,500 crore, taking GE Vernova’s order backlog to 33,430 crore, nearly five times the revenue for fiscal year 2026 (FY26).

Management expects the Barmer project to take about 4.5 years to execute, with only 10-15% of the work coming through in the first two years. GE Vernova’s scope includes the two HVDC converter stations, while civil work is excluded. That makes execution of the existing backlog the more immediate earnings driver.

“Project execution capabilities remain well placed with the existing manufacturing capacity together with about 1,000 crore of capex while further investments will be linked to future project requirements,” said PL’s analysts after interacting with GE’s management recently. Transformer lead times typically stretch to about two years, making timely capacity expansion critical to execution.

At the end of Q1FY27, GE’s order backlog stood at 20,930 crore, while quarterly revenue rose 38% year-on-year to 1,840 crore. PL Capital expects FY27 revenue to rise to 8,239 crore from 6,206 crore in FY26, which grew 44.6% year-on-year.

Also Read | BEML’s mega bullet train order puts execution in spotlight

Management continues to guide for Ebitda margins in the mid-20s in FY27, against 27.1% in FY26. Higher volumes, better execution and operating leverage could support margins. However, a new risk is emerging on the other side: rising transformer manufacturing capacity across the industry could put pressure on prices. Management expects some normalization, although its higher exposure to high-kV products—where capacity additions are more selective—could offer some relief.

Order visibility

The other question is what comes after the backlog. Q1FY27 order intake fell to 1,140 crore from 1,620 crore a year earlier. The next major domestic HVDC opportunity, Lakadia-II–Alephata, is still some way off, with the tender expected around Q4FY27 and finalization around Q3FY28.

Exports offer little immediate relief. A 3,000 crore export project remains on hold. Management expects the existing export business to grow 10-15% annually, but does not expect another large export order over the next six months.

So, over the next 12–18 months, the Barmer project will be central to earnings visibility. Investors will need to watch the pace of backlog execution, fresh order inflows and whether margins can remain in the mid-20s. At 70 times estimated FY27 earnings, the stock leaves little room for execution to disappoint.

Also Read | Adani Total Gas: Why investor preference for the stock is intriguing
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Shubham Dilawari

Shubham Dilawari is an equity research professional and financial journalist currently associated wiRead more

th Mint, where he covers markets, companies, and sector trends. He has over two years of combined experience in equity research and financial journalism, which helps him bring practical, real-world insights into his writing.<br><br>He focuses on understanding how businesses work, tracking management commentary, and identifying long-term growth drivers across sectors. His background in stock research and financial analysis allows him to break down earnings, business strategies, and market trends in a clear and easy-to-understand manner.<br><br>Shubham has cleared CFA Level I and holds the NISM Research Analyst certification, reflecting his strong foundation in financial concepts and research practices.<br><br>He believes in keeping financial journalism simple, clear, and useful for readers. His aim is to explain complex financial topics in a way that helps investors and readers make better-informed decisions. He focuses on accuracy, clarity, and relevance in his work.<br><br>Based in India, he closely follows market developments and stays actively engaged with the investing ecosystem.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketGE Vernova’s order book faces a revenue conversion test
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