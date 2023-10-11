Indian investors see brighter side
On Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised India’s FY24 gross domestic product (GDP) forecast to 6.3% from 6.1% in July, citing stronger than expected consumption in the April-June quarter for this upgrade.
Geopolitical tensions are haunting global equities. In a knee-jerk reaction to the Israel-Hamas war, Asian equities fell on Monday. By Tuesday, the Indian key benchmark index Nifty50 had recouped the losses and is now above Friday’s levels.
