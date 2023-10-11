Indian investors see brighter side

On Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised India’s FY24 gross domestic product (GDP) forecast to 6.3% from 6.1% in July, citing stronger than expected consumption in the April-June quarter for this upgrade.

Geopolitical tensions are haunting global equities. In a knee-jerk reaction to the Israel-Hamas war, Asian equities fell on Monday. By Tuesday, the Indian key benchmark index Nifty50 had recouped the losses and is now above Friday’s levels. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Importantly, fear gauge India NSE volatility index (VIX) is trending lower and is down 26% so far in 2023. There is looming uncertainty on whether the conflict could spread to other regions as well and its implications on global trade, especially oil prices. So, this complacency among Indian equity investors appears a bit unusual. Clearly, investors are more focussed on the India-specific positives rather than the potential risks, protecting a steep downside.

On Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised India’s FY24 gross domestic product (GDP) forecast to 6.3% from 6.1% in July, citing stronger than expected consumption in the April-June quarter for this upgrade. The IMF is not the only one betting on India’s economic growth. Foreign research houses such as CLSA and Bernstein are also in this camp. “With a strong GDP growth of 7.8% recorded in the first quarter of FY24, India’s macro fundamentals look positive to support the markets delivering a high medium to long term growth," said a Bernstein report dated 9 October. “The high frequency indicators are also improving, with IIP numbers showing continued growth from a bottoming in March 2023," added the report. GST monthly collections have been solid in recent months. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the near term, investors will take cues from the September quarter results. There is ample hope that the December quarter will be strong for many companies helped by the festival season sales and the positive rub-off on consumption and service-related sectors owing to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. Thus, how the December quarter pans out would be crucial. On the flip side, poor spatial distribution of monsoon may lead to higher prices hurting food inflation in the months ahead. Moreover, Brent crude oil price is over $85 a barrel and a further spike led by the ongoing war would be a headwind to net oil importer India’s fiscal position. For India Inc., higher crude prices could lead to higher input cost inflation, and thus bring margin pressure. Moreover, nervousness can increase among equity investors ahead of general elections scheduled in 2024.

For now, foreign portfolio investors are fleeing, selling equities worth ₹18,893 crore in September after six straight months of inflows, showed NSDL data. Till now, in October, they remain sellers. The ‘higher interest rates for a longer period’ narrative amid the US Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance could accelerate outflows from emerging markets including India. But comparatively robust participation from domestic institutional investors has been a saving grace for the latter.

Going ahead, investors would do well to follow the upcoming share sales. Record equity supply may cap returns in the near term, said analysts from Jefferies India in a report on 6 October. According to the brokerage, FY24 is headed towards a $35 billion plus equity supply—the highest ever, even without much fund raise by banks. “The rising US yields are already constraining foreign portfolio investor flows, which will be important in face of high equity supply," said Jefferies’ analysts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Against this backdrop, India’s valuation multiple is expensive. The MSCI India index is trading at a one-year forward price-to-earnings of nearly 20 times, showed Bloomberg data. One might argue that India’s premium valuation to Asian peers is justified, given the stable macroeconomic position. But with potential jokers in the pack, rich valuations can be detrimental.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!