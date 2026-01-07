Indian oil shares swing as Venezuela crisis raises fears of crude supply shocks

Venezuela has the world’s largest proven oil reserves, although of heavy and sour grade. It has been unable to raise its production due to a lack of technology to extract these inferior grades. Production has in fact dropped to below 1 million barrels per day (mbpd) from close to 3 mbpd until 2015, because of US sanctions. “A lack of expertise, under-investment, political interference, mis-management, corruption, and then sanctions have paralyzed the exploitation of its oil reserves,” noted a PL Capital report on 5 January.