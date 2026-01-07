Shares of Indian oil companies have been volatile over the past three days, after the US removed the president of Venezuela through a military intervention over the weekend. While Indian state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) Indian Oil Corp. Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd, and Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd initially rose up to 2.2% on Monday, they fell by 3-5% intra-day on Tuesday.
Indian oil shares swing as Venezuela crisis raises fears of crude supply shocks
SummaryOil stocks have been volatile as the market seems to be pricing in a spike in crude prices owing to prolonged uncertainty and possible supply-chain disruption. However, the lifting of US sanctions on Venezuela and the formation of a pro-US government there could raise supplies significantly.
