German fine a medium-term overhang for Bharat Forge

Analysts at ICICI Direct Ltd have pointed out that the total quantum of penalty works out to around ₹300 crore and the payout will be progressively gradual. “We assume an exceptional charge of ₹30 crore, ₹60 crore, ₹70 crore for FY21E, FY22E, FY23E, respectively. It will lead to a downward revision in our earnings estimates by ~10% in FY22E and ~7% in FY23E," it said in a report on 24 December.