GIC’s attractive dividend yield and cheap valuation face a regulatory overhang

General Insurance Corp. of India’s (GIC) standalone June-quarter (Q1FY27) performance might appear dull from a net earned premium (NEP) perspective, with NEP flat year-on-year at ₹11,081 crore. However, an analysis of premium income and the underwriting outcome points to better underlying momentum.
General Insurance Corp. of India’s (GIC) standalone June-quarter (Q1FY27) performance might appear dull from a net earned premium (NEP) perspective, with NEP flat year-on-year at ₹11,081 crore. However, an analysis of premium income and the underwriting outcome points to better underlying momentum.
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India's (Irdai) regulations require all general insurance companies to cede 4% of their business, based on sum insured, to GIC. This is known as obligatory business and is distinct from the first right of refusal that GIC has.
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India's (Irdai) regulations require all general insurance companies to cede 4% of their business, based on sum insured, to GIC. This is known as obligatory business and is distinct from the first right of refusal that GIC has.
Obligatory business accounted for 33% of GIC’s domestic gross premium income in Q1FY27, down from 39% a year ago. While its share has declined, it remains substantial and could be at risk if Irdai regulations change. Separately, the right of first refusal could be extended to other domestic reinsurers, such as Allianz Jio Reinsurance, which started operations in March. GIC investors will need to keep a close watch on developments in this regard.
Meanwhile, GIC’s domestic gross premium grew a commendable 12% year-on-year, although overall growth was lower at 9% as international business fell to 17% of total gross premium from 19% in Q1FY26. The contribution from international business has declined over the past three financial years through FY26 as GIC has focused on profitable international business.
The composition of domestic gross premium reflects broader trends in the general insurance industry. Fire insurance has shrunk in value terms as premium rates have declined amid heightened competition, while retail health insurance has benefited from the GST exemption. The two segments each accounted for about 25% of GIC’s gross premium in Q1FY27. Gross premium from fire insurance fell 10% year-on-year to ₹3,225 crore, while health insurance premium rose an impressive 37% to ₹3,408 crore.
GIC’s sharp 290-basis-point year-on-year increase in its commission payout ratio to 18.8% in Q1FY27 points to competitive pressure. On the other hand, underwriting losses—the excess of claims paid and business expenses over NEP—fell 20% to ₹724 crore. This is positive even after GIC provided ₹440 crore in Q1FY27 for claims related to the recent Gujarat floods.
Profitability cushion
Investment income, although unchanged year-on-year, more than offset underwriting losses. Can investment income continue to support overall profitability? The answer is likely yes, given that GIC was sitting on nearly ₹40,000 crore of unrealized gains on its equity portfolio at the end of Q1FY27, according to data disclosed on its earnings call.
Investment income could remain significant if GIC continues to book capital gains at regular intervals, alongside recurring sources of income such as interest, rent and dividends.
GIC’s stock is down nearly 7% so far in 2026 and trades only slightly above its June offer-for-sale price of ₹352. Its dividend yield is attractive at nearly 4%, based on the FY26 payout of ₹13.25 per share, and the FY27 payout is likely to be higher. At a price-to-earnings multiple of just 7, based on Bloomberg consensus estimates for FY27, the valuation looks undemanding.
However, the key question is how effectively GIC can cope with future challenges, particularly any changes to Irdai regulations that currently work in its favour.