Given dull demand, beware of rally in plastic pipe makers’ shares

Listed plastic pipe manufacturers have made an impressive comeback after the coronavirus blow. Shares of Supreme Industries Ltd and Astral Poly Technik Ltd, among others, hit fresh 52-week highs in September. Analysts said two factors were driving investor sentiment.

First, there are hopes of inventory gains. The price of key input material polyvinyl chloride (PVC) resin continues to rise since May, and the expectation is that final product prices will also rise. Thus, the inventory held by pipe companies will be valued at higher levels. But this may not necessarily be true, some analysts said.

“We find that plastic pipe companies have passed on most of the cost increase, but channel filling (which typically takes place in a price-rise scenario) is broadly missing this time on account of weak demand. As a result, we expect limited inventories and, hence, see risk to the recent rally in plastic pipe companies, as the Street may be assuming substantial inventory gains," JM Financial Securities Ltd analysts said in a report on 15 September.

View Full Image Leading the pack

Second, there are expectations of market share gains for listed companies due to the ongoing industry consolidation. More than 50% of the plastic pipes sector is estimated to be in the unorganized sector. Channel checks by brokerages show cash-strapped local or regional pipe companies are struggling to restore supply chains. So, distributors are said to be shifting from smaller companies to larger manufacturers. Analysts said while stocks have already run-up, market share gains will be gradual and take some time to reflect in earnings.

Meanwhile, data shows that the pipe segment has achieved the fastest growth compared to other home décor products. The industry clocked a CAGR of 11% to ₹30,000 crore over fiscal years 2014-19, showed an analysis by Edelweiss Securities Ltd. CAGR is short for compounded annual growth rate. Other building material categories saw fattish-to-negative growth in the past two years, Edelweiss said in a report on 4 September. The brokerage house expects the pipes segment to grow 13% CAGR in FY19-24. In the same span, sub-categories such as tiles, laminates, plywood and sanitary, would see mid-to-high single-digit growth.

The industry has managed to beat other home décor items due to several factors. Pipes are low-ticket and functional items versus tiles and plywood, which are partly discretionary. Unlike other building product categories, growth in the plastic pipes industry is led by multiple demand drivers, including irrigation, plumbing, infrastructure and sewerage, besides for other industrial use.

Pipes segment is better placed than others, but near-term demand outlook is grim. Pent-up demand for agricultural pipes, highest demand driver for the sector, from rural areas fizzled out after May and is currently lean. So, investors shouldn’t get carried away by recent stock price movements, analysts caution.

