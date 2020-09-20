Given dull demand, beware of rally in plastic pipe makers’ shares

Second, there are expectations of market share gains for listed companies due to the ongoing industry consolidation. More than 50% of the plastic pipes sector is estimated to be in the unorganized sector. Channel checks by brokerages show cash-strapped local or regional pipe companies are struggling to restore supply chains. So, distributors are said to be shifting from smaller companies to larger manufacturers. Analysts said while stocks have already run-up, market share gains will be gradual and take some time to reflect in earnings.