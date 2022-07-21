Gland Pharma at fresh 52-week low as Q1 marred by multiple headwinds2 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2022, 11:27 AM IST
- Going ahead, elevated costs and absence of big launches in FY23 would restrict a significant rebound in margin
Gland Pharma Ltd. was plagued by various troubles in the June quarter (Q1FY23) such as supply constraints, shutdown of manufacturing lines and a slowdown in the India business which saw a 72% year-on-year drop in revenue. A shortage of syringes resulted in overall revenue loss of ₹1,650 crore across the US, India and rest of the world (RoW) markets in Q1, while the high base from last year made matters worse.