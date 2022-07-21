Gland Pharma at fresh 52-week low as Q1 marred by multiple headwinds

Going ahead, elevated costs and absence of big launches in FY23 would restrict a significant rebound in margin. “While the near-term outlook is sluggish, the product pipeline (61 pending abbreviated new drug applications) and entry into new markets like China (first approval expected in H2FY23) provide medium term growth visibility. Even as we like the entry into the biologics CDMO space, the market is ignoring the high gestation period," said analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities in a report on 21 July. CDMO is short for contract development and manufacturing organisation.