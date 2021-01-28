Gland Pharma has a stellar Q3 due to all-round growth across geographies

Gland Pharma Ltd has drawn strong investor attention, given its niche injectables play. It reported an upbeat performance during the December quarter, with strong revenue growth of 33% year-on-year. This was driven by all-round growth across geographies.

The core developed markets, such as the US, Europe, Canada and Australia, which account for 70% of revenue, grew at an impressive 24% y-o-y. Even the Indian market remains on a strong footing, clocking 25% y-o-y growth.

In the US, Gland has benefited from the new launch of micafungin (an anti-fungal drug). It strong product pipeline also remains supportive as far as its growth prospects go, said analysts. It has received 24 new product approvals for launches so far during the current fiscal. During the nine months ended 31 December, the company filed 19 ANDA (abbreviated new drug applications) and five DMFs (drug master files).

View Full Image Good growth across geographies led by niche injectable range ensures strong prospects for Gland Pharma

Demand for its core product portfolio remained strong in India. The company’s commissioning of the new pre-filled syringe line at the Pashamylaram facility helped increase volumes for the domestic market. It has also started manufacturing covid treatment drug remdesivir for India from this facility.

The impetus was also provided by growth in the rest of the world markets. Driven by new partnerships and increased penetration, the company saw 161% y-o-y growth in this segment. It has entered new markets such as Singapore, Israel, Armenia and Saudi Arabia recently. Gland said it has seen strong growth in Singapore, Thailand, Chile, Peru and Israel.

The economies of scale from the growth, and the non-exclusive partnerships for product sales means operating performance will remain strong. During the December quarter, the company saw earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) grow 25% y-o-y. On a sequential basis however it was down 11.2%, which is a tad disappointing. Analysts attribute the decline to discontinuation of the Merchandise Export from India Scheme, and unfavourable geographical and product mix. Higher other income nevertheless helped net profit grow 33% y-o-y.

Moving forward, analysts expect strong growth momentum for Gland Pharma to continue. The firm’s strong pipeline of products, healthy filing rate entry into new markets (including China) and rising market share keeps analysts positive on medium-term growth prospects.

Analysts at Kotak Institutional equities say, “We forecast 18% compound annual growth (CAGR) in earnings over FY2021-24."

US generic injectable market is to grow at 16% CAGR over 2019-24 as per Haitong Securities India Pvt Ltd data, which indicated strong opportunities for Gland moving forward.

At current stock price levels, the company is trading at 28.8 times FY22 earnings estimates.

