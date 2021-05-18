Gland Pharma's prospects remain equally firm as stock rises on strong Q4 result

The company’s revenue from operations during the quarter ended 31 March grew by 40% year-on-year (y-o-y). The company derives the majority of its revenues from core markets as the US, Europe, Canada and Australia (68% contribution to overall revenues in FY21). The sales from core markets grew healthy 29% y-o-y in Q4. For the year, the core market sales marked a 22% growth, supported by new launches and volume growth in the existing portfolio as well as expanded capacity.

