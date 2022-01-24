Gland Pharma's R&D costs hit profitability during Q3

Gland is also expected to gain from the supply of covid-19 vaccines, having already bagged orders for the same. Meanwhile, there is some delay in the supply of vaccines that has hurt investor sentiment and is also leading to some downward revisions in earnings. Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd have lowered their earnings estimates for Gland Pharma by 5% for FY22/FY23, largely to factor in further delays in the export realization of Sputnik and supply disruption related to covid.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}