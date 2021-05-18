Just six months ago, there were hardly any takers for shares of Gland Pharma Ltd during its initial public offering (IPO). Only a quarter of the shares set aside for retail shareholders were picked up by them. And only half of the shares set aside for high net-worth investors found takers.

Institutional investors, who bailed out the issue, are sitting on massive gains. The stock has now doubled compared to its IPO issue price of Rs1500 a piece. Gland Pharma had seemed like a good long-term bet at the time; but a return of 100% in just six months has put even some so-called hot IPOs to shame.

In hindsight, the excitement about the company’s shares isn’t surprising. Gland Pharma is a specialized injectables manufacturer, and in a post-covid world the demand for injectables has picked up for a variety of drugs.

The company’s March quarter revenues grew by a phenomenal 40% year-on-year, leading to another 9% rally in the company’s shares on Tuesday.

Sales in core markets as the US, Europe, Canada and Australia grew 29% year-on-year in Q4 and 22% in fiscal 2021. These markets account for more than two-thirds of overall revenues. Sales in the rest of the world (RoW) segment grew at a higher pace. What’s more, the growth momentum remains supported by new launches, volume growth in the existing portfolio as well as expanded capacities.

After the results were announced, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd raised its target price for the stock by 17%. Besides increasing earnings forecasts, the broker also assigned a higher valuation multiple for the firm, to factor in “a) improving growth prospects in the biosimilars/vaccine space, b) building of a complex product pipeline such as peptides, and c) enhanced business opportunity in the RoW market via entry into newer markets, increased penetration, and superior product lifecycle management." ROW sales grew 196% year-on-year during Q4, thanks to the firm’s entry in new markets such as Singapore, Israel, Saudi Arabia, and CIS Countries.

The company’s strong Q4 revenue growth was complimented well by Ebitda growth of 31% year-on-year. Though higher R&D expenses meant that margins at 40% were lower than 42% in Q4FY20, the Street did not mind these investments. For the full year, profit margins continued to rise, like previous years.

The company already has been identified as a manufacturer for vaccines, having signed an agreement with Russia’s RDIF to manufacture of 250 million dosages of Sputnik V. Analysts at Yes Securities Ltd said, “Assuming Gland makes 30% of the final selling price and 20% margin (versus company average of 36%), the Sputnik V deal can boost earnings by 8‐10% on the conservative basis in FY23.

Besides, it has ramped up supply of drugs that are in demand from Covid patients. The company’s forward prospects are driven by a strong pipeline of products. About 50 ANDAs are pending USFDA’s approval for launch.

Besides, the company is expanding its sterile injectable facility located in Hyderabad. It is also enhancing its production capacity for APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients) in Vizag and adding capacity in its oncology facility to take care of the planned launches in forthcoming years. Additionally, the company is investing in creating infrastructure in the vaccine and bio-similar space.

Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities, too, raised earnings estimates to factor in higher supplies of covid related drugs and increasing market share in certain key products.

