Gland Pharma stock doubles since IPO, on high demand for injectables

After the results were announced, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd raised its target price for the stock by 17%. Besides increasing earnings forecasts, the broker also assigned a higher valuation multiple for the firm, to factor in “a) improving growth prospects in the biosimilars/vaccine space, b) building of a complex product pipeline such as peptides, and c) enhanced business opportunity in the RoW market via entry into newer markets, increased penetration, and superior product lifecycle management." ROW sales grew 196% year-on-year during Q4, thanks to the firm’s entry in new markets such as Singapore, Israel, Saudi Arabia, and CIS Countries.