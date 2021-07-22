Gland Pharma stock surges after strong Q1 performance

Moving forward, the company may not see extraordinary sales of products related to Covid-19 treatment. However, a vaccine fill and finish contract from Hetero should help it more than offset the decline in its covid portfolio sales, feel analysts. Supplies to Hetero are expected to start during 2HFY22. Growth in the rest of the world markets in 1QFY22 was an outcome of accelerated approvals due to the covid situation and hence the same should sustain, said analysts at Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities.