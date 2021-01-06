Glenmark and Cipla gain in December as Indian pharma sales show recovery

Indian pharma companies’ sales are rebounding after clinic and doctor visits started to normalise. Although, it is still early, the Indian Pharma Market's year-on-year growth acceleration is encouraging, coming in at 8.5% in December against a mere 1% growth in November. The Nifty Pharma index is up 1.6% year-to-date despite it being the top gainer last year.

Ajanta Pharmaceuticals Ltd topped sales charts in December with 18%, while Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Cipla Ltd have shown sales growth of about 17% respectively. Besides, JB Chemicals Ltd, Eris Lifesciences Ltd and Cadila Healthcare Ltd are showing growth in the range of 15-16%, which is quite impressive.

Analysts reckon that some of the seasonal factors are influencing sales, apart from continued demand for covid-19 products. With coroavirus cases reducing, patient footfall at clinics is rising, which is driving a growth in the anti-infective segments.

For the quarter ended December, volume growth has been gaining traction. Against September quarter’s decline of 6.5%, volume growth declined by about 1.9% in the December quarter.

“Year-on-year price growth of 4.9% and new products growth of 3.4% was offset to some extent, by year on year volume decline of 1.9%," said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services in a client note.