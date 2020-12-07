Glenmark, Cipla gain from covid drugs though slowing pharma sales a concern

Having covid-19 drugs in one’s portfolio is proving useful for some pharma companies. With the Indian pharma market once again showing signs of slowing sales, drugs such as Favipiravir, Remdesivir and Toclizumab contributed to the growth of sales for Glenmark Pharmaceutical Ltd, Cipla Ltd and Cadila Healthcare Ltd. These companies clocked sales growth between 7% and 15% in November.

In contrast, the broader Indian pharma market sales growth decelerated considerably in November, which is a surprise given that last month growth had bounced back. Sales growth slipped to about 1.3% in November as against 9.8% in October. Note that growth in September stood at 4.7% starting to show a rebound.

Volumes have started to taper off post the monsoon season. Some of this could be attributed to the swing in patient flows at clinics, note analysts. In fact, many segments including derma, pain, anti-diabetic, gynaecological, neuro, among others are showing a sharp deceleration in sales growth.

Even sales of covid-19 drugs are seeing a moderation in growth due to the lower number of cases in November. “Excluding the contribution from covid-19 drugs, growth for Glenmark, Cipla and Cadila were at -0.4, 3.9% and -1.1% respectively," said analysts at Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) in a note.

Another reason for the decline is the lower sales of acute therapy drugs due to better hygiene. Indeed, within acute therapies, anti-infective growth fell to 0.2% in November 20 vs 6.6% in October 20. Growth also decelerated in gastro segment, as well as vitamins and pain analgesics. In addition, there was some stocking at user ends in October, which seems to have tapered off, note analysts.

For now, it appears that growth is not likely to normalise for pharma companies in the second half, which could impact the revenue growth of pharma companies in the second-half.

“While top-line growth for the Indian formulation business may disappoint, profitability may remain high due to lower costs – particularly for travel, sales and marketing expenses. It is likely that cost savings of 1-1.5% are sustained beyond the pandemic," said analysts at Nomura in the note.

That should continue to support the pharma sector, and valuations of frontline companies. The Nifty Pharma index gained 1.6% on Monday, and about 56% in 2020, which is the highest among all NSE’s sectoral indices.