Glenmark needs to work harder on reducing its debt

However, all eyes are on the debt reduction plans. High debt has remained an overhang for long. Glenmark’s net debt at ₹3,549 crore at the end of FY21, though lower than the ₹3,758 crore debt at the end of FY20, remains high. It expects to generate ₹400 crore free cash flows in FY22. In addition, it is planning an IPO for Glenmark Life Sciences. Both the measures can lead to ₹1,000-1,200 crore debt reduction and can be a trigger for a re-rating.