Glenmark Pharma needs many things to fall in place to stand tall

Glenmark’s net debt rose to ₹2,715 crore at September-end, representing a 20% rise from March-end. The increase in net debt was mainly because of the adverse foreign exchange impact in the half year ending September (H1FY23). At the recently held ‘Investor Day 2022’, Glenmark said that it intends to be zero net debt by FY26. To achieve this, the company aims to enhance free cash generation and pay down debt every year. Glenmark also plans to improve its return on capital employed (RoCE) to 22% by FY27. In FY22, its RoCE was 17%. Glenmark is also aiming at 10-12% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue over the next four years.