Glenmark’s 12-year wait to unlock value ends with Life Sciences IPO

While earnings growth has been decent thus far, prospects ahead may be challenging, said the broker. “We don’t expect any material improvement in profitability of the API business, at least in the short run. The company has been able to sustain Ebitda margin at ~30% over the past three years, which is ahead of most peers. Capacity utilization, at 85%, is high, with relatively high asset turn at the moment." Even so, the IPO will help the parent reduce debt from ₹3,549 crore at the end of FY21, which is a positive.