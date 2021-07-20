Glenmark’s debt reduction, IPO for life sciences arm may trigger re-rating

High debt had been one of the key concerns of the Street in the past. The company’s net debt at ₹3549 crore at the end of FY21, though lower than the ₹3758 crore debt at the end of FY20, remains high. The company expects to generate ₹400 crore free cash flows in FY22. In addition, it plans an IPO for Glenmark Life Sciences. Both measures can lead to ₹1000- ₹1200 crore debt reduction and can trigger a re-rating, say analysts.

