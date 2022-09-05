Global auto component makers’ CY22 outlook brings cheer1 min read . Updated: 05 Sep 2022, 12:05 PM IST
Ebitda margin of auto component makers is expected to increase by about 100 basis points y-o-y on an average despite a weak performance in H1CY22
Ebitda margin of auto component makers is expected to increase by about 100 basis points y-o-y on an average despite a weak performance in H1CY22
Listen to this article
For auto component manufacturers, demand may be staging a recovery, but high input costs are a matter of concern. However, some respite seems to be on the anvil.