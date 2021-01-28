Gold purchase by global central banks declines sharply in 2020: WGC

Gold purchase by central banks world over declined sharply in 2020, particularly in the second half of the year, showed World Gold Council's latest gold demand trends report. The fourth quarter of calendar 2020 saw central banks return to modest net buying of 44.8 tonnes after small net sales in the preceding quarter. Central banks' annual gold purchases fell nearly 60% to 272.9 tonnes.

“The 2020 annual figure marks a year of two halves, with demand dynamics changing as the year progressed. The first half of the year saw a continuation of the longstanding trend of net buying, with central banks accumulating 234.6 tonnes. But the overall pace of purchasing began to slow in early H2, coinciding with a sharp pick-up in sales volumes," added the report.

In Q3 2020, for the first time in several years, central banks turned net sellers in gold, raising concerns that dumping of the yellow metal by central banks may reduce the safe-haven appeal of the asset amid the pandemic. However, rising prospects of reflation, which is a form of inflation, is likely to aid investment demand for gold, say analysts. The latest global fund manager survey by BofA Securities showed that a record number of respondents, around 92%, expect inflation to rise in the next 12 months.

“The Biden administration arrived ready to spend USD 1.9 billion on coronavirus relief, and that's just a preview of all the stimulus that's going to be unleashed. This will only add more downward pressure on yields and give a boost to gold. Gold isn’t just a crisis hedge. It’s also an inflation hedge," Jared Dillian, senior editor, Mauldin Economics said in a note to clients on 26 January.

The WGC report further said the number of central banks buying the yellow metal continued to outweigh the number of those selling it over the year. Turkey was once again the largest annual gold buyer, adding 134.5 tonnes to its official gold reserves in 2020. India added 38 tonnes of gold to its reserves during the year, said the report.

