Gold purchase by global central banks declines sharply in 2020: WGC

In Q3 2020, for the first time in several years, central banks turned net sellers in gold, raising concerns that dumping of the yellow metal by central banks may reduce the safe-haven appeal of the asset amid the pandemic. However, rising prospects of reflation, which is a form of inflation, is likely to aid investment demand for gold, say analysts. The latest global fund manager survey by BofA Securities showed that a record number of respondents, around 92%, expect inflation to rise in the next 12 months.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}