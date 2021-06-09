Global central banks' gold buying spree may slow down this year: WGC survey

As the pandemic slowly recedes, respondents have less conviction about the overall trend in central bank holdings. Majority of respondents believe that central banks will add more gold over the next 12 months, with 52% saying that global central bank gold reserves will increase. However, this is a decrease from last year when 75% of respondents felt that central banks would add more gold in the next 12 months, said the survey report. It should be noted that some central banks also sold gold last year. The most prominent was the Bank of Russia, which had announced a halt to its regular gold purchases.