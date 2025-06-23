Why monetary policy moves are out of sync worldwide
Monetary policy divergence, where different central banks adopt difference approaches, is expected to persist, influenced by domestic economic drivers, weather fluctuations, and the weakening US dollar, which offers some emerging markets more room for easing.
‘To each their own’ seems like a mantra for global central banks amid the ongoing economic gloom.Last week, the US Federal Reserve kept policy rates unchanged.The move was largely anticipated, but chairman Jerome Powell’s hawkish tone indicated that rates would remain unchanged until more clarity emerges on the impact of tariffs.