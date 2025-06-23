Why monetary policy moves are out of sync worldwide

It is not new for central banks to take varied paths during a crisis. In the aftermath of the covid-19 pandemic, some central banks tightened at a faster pace than others. This time, most central banks are on a trajectory of easing; however, the pace of easing has diverged significantly. But what makes this easing cycle most interesting is that even as Fed rate cuts have been relatively limitedversus the restof the DMs,the dollarhas weakened on policy credibility, said Anubhuti Sahay, head of South Asia Economic Research, Standard Chartered Bank. This environment of weaker US dollar enables EM central banks to ease more as risks of currency depreciation and imported inflation are limited, she added. Sahay expects RBI to be on a status quo in the near term, but for countries like Malaysia and the Philippines, there is more room to cut rates.