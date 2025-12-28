Will ‘overweight equity’ bets pay-off in 2026? The answer is with AI

Recovery path

A scenario of a weak US dollar generally bodes well for emerging market (EM) economies and their equity markets. Meanwhile, India—a regular favourite among Asian equities—was a laggard. The MSCI India index rose 8% versus nearly 30% returns each by the MSCI Asia ex-Japan and MSCI Emerging Markets indices in 2025 so far. This underperformance was a fallout of lacklustre earnings show, stretched valuations at the start of 2025 and persistent selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs). Through the course of the year, a slew of measures were undertaken to repair the fatigue in consumption, such as interest rate reductions by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), income tax cuts, and the goods and services tax (GST) rate rationalisation. These are expected to propel earnings growth. Any progress on the US-India trade is also seen as a positive catalyst for Indian equities, removing a key overhang.